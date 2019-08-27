West Virginia Power third baseman Bobby Honeyman has been named to the South Atlantic League’s annual All-Star team, the league announced Tuesday.
Honeyman leads the Power in batting average (.273) while tallying seven home runs and 53 RBIs. The left-handed hitter ranks 12th in the league in batting average while his 119 hits are tied for 11th.
The selection marks the second All-Star accolade of Honeyman’s carrer, as he was named to the Northwest League’s Postseason All-Star Team in 2018.
•••
MEC VOLLEYBALL: The Mountain East Conference women’s volleyball preseason poll was released Tuesday, with six-time defending champion Wheeling Jesuit selected to repeat as the league winner.
The Cardinals picked up 120 points and 11 first-place votes while West Liberty was tabbed to finish second with 103 points and Urbana and Charleston tied for third with 96 points each.
West Virginia State was picked to finish fifth, receiving 78 points, followed by Notre Dame (69 points), Fairmont State (68), Davis & Elkins (57), Concord (35), West Virginia Wesleyan (33), Frostburg State (23) and Glenville State (14).
UC finished 18-17 last season, including 11-5 in MEC play, and an appearance in the MEC tournament finals. WVSU matched a program record 25 wins last season on its way to a MEC tournament quarterfinals appearance.
•••
PREP FOOTBALL: Capital’s season home-opener Friday against Johnson Central will be the annual Jack D. Woolwine, Jr. Memorial Game, the school announced Tuesday.
Beginning in 2012, Capital High School memorializes Coach Woolwine’s years of teaching and coaching dedication by designating the first home football game of the season the Jack D. Woolwine, Jr. Memorial Football Game.
A memorial scholarship in the amount of $1,000 has been established in Woolwine’s honor, and is awarded every year to a deserving senior football team member upon graduation.
Proceeds from the 50/50 raffle drawing conducted by the Capital High School JROTC cadets and administration will be dedicated the scholarship fund.