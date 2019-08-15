West Virginia Power outfielder Julio Rodriguez was promoted by the Seattle Mariners to high Class A Modesto Thursday.
Rodriguez batted .293 with 10 home runs and 53 RBIs in 67 games for the Power.
Rodriguez’s spot on the roster was filled by outfielder Billy Cooke, who was assigned to the Power from Modesto. Also, right-handed pitcher Matt Martin was promoted to the Power from Class A short-season Everett, while left-handed pitcher Nate Fisher was assigned to Everett from the Power.
MARSHALL VOLLEYBALL: Redshirt junior Ciara Debell was named to the 2019 Conference-USA Preseason Team Thursday.
The Florida native transferred to Marshall prior to the 2018 season and recorded 10 or more kills in 22 of the 28 games in which she competed. Debell also led the Herd with 19 aces, and was second in digs with 238 and total blocks with 47.