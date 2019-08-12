West Virginia Power starting pitcher Ryne Inman was named the South Atlantic League’s Pitcher of the Week for his start last week, the league announced Monday.
Inman is the second Power pitcher to earn the weekly honor, joining Clay Chandler (April 22-28), as well as the third West Virginia player overall (Joseph Rosa, July 1-7).
In his lone start of the week Thursday against the Lakewood BlueClaws, Inman threw the first complete game shutout in Power history, leading the Power to a 3-0 victory.
Inman surrendered just three hits and no walks while striking out a career high 12 batters. He tied Devin Sweet for the most strikeouts recorded by a Power starter this year.
•••
AREA GOLF: George Washington high school won the Callaway Junior Tour High School Series, claiming the Tri-State Cup, at the Parkersburg Country Club in Vienna.
GW had the most points through the first events. The Patriots’ Joseph Kalaskey was the top individual medalist (1-under par 71), along with Clark Criag, Ryan Bilby, Cameron Jarvis and Davis Haynes.
Steve Fox shot a two-under par 70 to win the Senior Gross Division (ages 50-59) and low round of the day in the West Virginia Golf Association Senior Series at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane.
Other winners included Greg Mason (Gold Gross and Net Division, ages 70 and up), Garry Crede (Silver Gross Division, ages 60-69), Gary Gaskins (Silver Net Division, ages 60-69) and Jay Miller (Senior Net Division, ages 50-59).