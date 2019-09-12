Philip Reale of Hurricane and Jess Ferrell of Fairmont carded 10 birdies on their way to an impressive 9-under-par 62 to claim the lone qualifying spot for the 2020 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Tournament Thursday at the Pines Country Club in Morgantown. The duo only tallied one bogey in their round and shot a 6-under 29 on the front nine. This will be Reale’s fourth USGA Championship appearance and Ferrell’s first. The 2020 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Tournament is scheduled for May 23-27 at the Philadelphia Cricket Club. •••
WVU WOMEN’S SOCCER: The 23rd-ranked Mountaineers scored three goals in eight minutes to secure a 6-1 win over Stony Brook in Morgantown Thursday night. Julianne Vallerand and Nicole Payne scored two goals each, as WVU (3-2-1) dominated with a 18-4 shot advantage. Stony Brook fell to 4-3.
Philip Reale of Hurricane and Jess Ferrell of Fairmont carded 10 birdies on their way to an impressive 9-under-par 62 to claim the lone qualifying spot for the 2020 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Tournament Thursday at the Pines Country Club in Morgantown.
The duo only tallied one bogey in their round and shot a 6-under 29 on the front nine. This will be Reale’s fourth USGA Championship appearance and Ferrell’s first.
The 2020 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Tournament is scheduled for May 23-27 at the Philadelphia Cricket Club.
nnn
WVU WOMEN’S SOCCER: The 23rd-ranked Mountaineers scored three goals in eight minutes to secure a 6-1 win over Stony Brook in Morgantown Thursday night.
Julianne Vallerand and Nicole Payne scored two goals each, as WVU (3-2-1) dominated with a 18-4 shot advantage.
Stony Brook fell to 4-3.