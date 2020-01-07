The 2020 East Tour of the Cincinnati Reds Caravan kicks off on Jan. 16 in Athens, Ohio, and comes to the Charleston Town Center on Jan. 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Current Reds Aristides Aquino and Lucas Sims will be visiting, as well as former broadcaster Marty Brennaman, Reds Hall of Famer and 1990 World Series winner Eric Davis, minor leaguer Jose Garcia, and Vice President and General Manager Nick Krall.
The East Tour will also be at the Grand Central Mall in Vienna and the Huntington Mall on Jan. 18. Caravan participants will field questions and sign autographs, and a pair of tickets for 2020 Opening Day, scheduled for March 26 against St. Louis, will be raffled off at every stop.
WVU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Mountaineer women’s basketball team moved up one spot in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll and is now ranked No. 20.
West Virginia (11-1, 1-0 Big 12) received 197 points, 37 points ahead of No. 21 Arkansas and 29 points behind No. 19 Arizona.
UMPS ROOKIE SCHOOL: The Kanawha Valley Umpires Association will conduct rookie school beginning at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Albans High School. Classes will continue every Sunday through March 15.
Upon completion of training, rookies will be eligible to umpire Secondary School Activities Commission-sanctioned middle and high school baseball games. For more information, contact Bob Weiford at 304-757-0029.