Cam Roam took the win at the 16th West Virginia Mid-Amateur Championship Wednesday at Pete Dye Golf Club in Clarksburg.
A former Spring Valley quarterback, Roam prevailed in his semifinal match against Jess Ferrell 2 and 1 to face Woody Woodward, who won 2 up on Nick Biesecker in his semifinal.
Roam took the lead on the 12th hole of the championship match and defeated Woodward 1 up for his first WVGA championship win, erasing a bad finish at the West Virginia Amateur Championship at the Greenbrier back in August. On that day, Roam had a one-shot lead coming into the final hole but double-bogeyed and ended one shot out of a playoff.
•••
MARSHALL FOOTBALL: Talik Keaton is on the watch list for the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America team.
Keaton, a redshirt freshman from Sarasota, Florida, has averaged 13.6 yards on 10 punt returns this season, including a 67-yard return for a touchdown against VMI in the Herd’s first game on Aug. 31, and as a receiver has six catches for 83 yards so far in 2019.