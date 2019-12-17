Former West Virginia University running back Steve Slaton was among seven named to the third class of the Sugar Bowl Hall of Fame, the Sugar Bowl Committee announced Tuesday.
As a freshman, Slaton set a then-record of 204 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries as West Virginia beat Georgia 38-35 in the 2006 Sugar Bowl. It capped the first of three-straight 1,000-plus rushing yard seasons for Slaton, who went on to play four years in the NFL.
•••
MEC BASKETBALL: Shauna Harrison had 24 points as the California University of Pennsylvania beat the West Virginia State University women’s basketball team 79-58 Tuesday in California, Pennsylvania.
The Yellow Jackets drop to 3-7 on the season (2-4 in the Mountain East Conference) while the No. 9-ranked Vulcans improve to 8-1.
Bianca Jasper chipped in 17 points for California, and Citiana Negatu added 15.
The Vulcans jumped out to a 27-11 lead after the first quarter, and outscored State 19-9 in the third to pull away.
Charity Shears led the Yellow Jackets with 22 points, while Chloe Cheresne tacked on 11 points and 10 rebounds.
•••
WVU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Mountaineer women’s basketball team remained at No. 25 in this week’s USA Today Coaches’ Poll, after a 72-55 win in Charleston against Norfolk State. WVU’s next opponent, Michigan State, also remains unchanged at No. 23, as their showdown in Orlando on Saturday at the Florida Sunshine Classic approaches.
•••
WVU RIFLE: Ginny Thrasher was named as one of the NCAA’s 2020 Today’s Top 10 Award winners on Tuesday. Thrasher, who graduated in May, was a four-time All-Academic team member, three-time All-American, helped the Mountaineers to consecutive national championships in 2016 and 2017 and won an Olympic gold medal in women’s air rifle at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janiero. She is the fourth from WVU to be honored, and the second-straight year that a Mountaineer has been on the list, after Jevon Carter in 2019.