Cabell Midland High School will continue to serve as host to the West Virginia high school cross country state championships through the 2023-24 seasons.
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission announced the decision on Thursday. The 2020 tournament is scheduled for Oct. 31.
The SSAC also announced Thursday that Woodrow Wilson High School, along with the YMCA of Southern West Virginia, will host the high school soccer state tournament from 2020-21 through 2023-24. The event will continue to be played at the Paul Cline Youth Sports Complex in Beckley. The 2020 tournament is slated for Nov. 6-7.
•••
MARSHALL SOFTBALL: The Herd placed three players on the Conference USA Preseason all-league team and was picked tied for third in the coaches’ poll, the league office announced Thursday.
Senior pitcher Kailee Williamson, junior infielder Aly Harrell and sophomore outfielder Mya Stevenson garnered the preseason honors.
In the coaches’ poll, MU was tied for third with 2019 C-USA Tournament champions Louisiana Tech. North Texas claimed the top spot receiving nine first-place votes. Western Kentucky came in second with two first-place votes.
•••
WVU BASEBALL: For the second straight year there will be a Backyard Brawl as the WVU baseball team will play Pitt on April 29 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.
Last year’s matchup between the two longtime rivals resulted in a 9-4 win for WVU on its way to an NCAA tournament berth.
•••
WVU WOMEN’S SOCCER: Former Mountaineer goalkeeper Rylee Foster has signed to play with Liverpool in England’s FA Women’s Super League.
Foster, who was named to the All-Big 12 first team the last two seasons and was a finalist for CONCACAF Female Goalkeeper of the Year in 2018, started 84 games in four years and finished her career in Morgantown second all-time in shutouts (39) and fourth in saves (202).