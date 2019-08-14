Alderson Broaddus University has named Stephen Dye as its next head men’s basketball coach, Director of Athletics Carrie Bodkins announced Wednesday.
Dye recently served as the Director of the Annual Fund for AB. Prior to AB, Dye was the head men’s basketball coach for Glenville State from 2009-2018, leading the Pioneers to back-to-back NCAA Division II Tournament appearances for the first time in school history and capturing the 2015 Mountain East Conference title.
A 2006 graduate from AB and 2016 inductee into the Battler Hall of Fame, Dye was a four-year starter and one of the most decorated players in school history. He made four trips to the NCAA Division II Tournament, including a Sweet 16 appearance in 2004, and broke the NCAA Division II record for career 3-pointers made with 444 in 2005.