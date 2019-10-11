Despite a hole in one by junior Logan Perkins, the No. 25 West Virginia University men’s golf team fell to No. 10 Texas 4-1-1 as part of the Big 12 Match Play Tournament in Houston.
Perkins notched an ace on the ninth hole and led the Longhorns’ Chris Bring before losing on the final hole.
Senior Etienne Papineau overcame an early deficit to defeat UT’s Pierceson Coody, winning six holes and claiming a three-point lead with one hole remaining. Junior Mark Goetz had a one-point lead with two holes to go, but the Longhorns’ Parker Coody claimed Hole No. 5 as the two finished in a tie.
Starting on No. 6, junior Matthew Sharpstene won hole No. 3 for a one-point lead but dropped the final two holes against Texas’ Travis Vick to fall by one.
Senior Philipp Matlari fell to the Longhorns’ Mason Nome by five with four holes remaining, while freshman Nico Lang dropped an early lead and fell by one to UT’s Spencer Soosman.
West Virginia will face No. 6 Texas Tech in Saturday’s third round at 9 a.m.