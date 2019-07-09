Todd Duncan of Daniels shot a 1-over-par 73 to build a three-stroke lead in the boys 15-18 age group in the opening round of the 44th annual West Virginia Junior Amateur Tuesday at The Raven at Snowshoe Mountain in Showshoe.
Daniels’ Jackson Hill sits three shots back at 76, followed by Cabin’s Nick Fleming (77), Camp Creek’s Carson Proffitt (78) and South Charleston’s Joseph Kalaskey (78) to round out the top five.
In the boys 13-14 division, Charleston’s Austin Willard carded an 85 to take a five-stroke lead. Martinsburg’s Ryan Bowman (90), Huntington’s Jack Michael (91), Charleston’s Mario Palumbo (92), and Williamstown’s William Barniak (122) close out the top five.
In the girls division, Mount Hope’s Mary Denny fired a 4-over 76 to jump out to a five-shot lead over Hurricane’s Savannah Hawkins (81). Nicole Lincicome of Vienna is 10 shots off the lead with an 86, followed by Charleston’s Emma Nicol (88) and Vienna’s Molly McLean (89).
Oceana’s Keri-Anne Cook shot an 83, building a comfortable lead over Vienna’s Anna Earl (114) in the 10-14 age group.
•••
WVU TENNIS: Huntington native and former high school standout Jacob Eddins has been named an assistant coach for the West Virginia University women’s tennis team, coach Miha Lisac announced Tuesday.
Eddins comes to Morgantown after serving as the assistant coach at Auburn for one year. Prior to the 2018-19 season, he served as the associate head coach at Western Carolina, where he helped oversee one of the most successful stretches in WCU history that included a school-record win total in 2016.
Eddins’ coaching career also includes stops at Pittsburgh, Cornell and Marshall, and also coached in junior development programs over the last decade. He spent two years as the head tennis pro at Guyan Golf and Country Club in Huntington and was also the assistant director at the Allegheny Country Club in Pittsburgh, prior to coaching at Pitt.
Before his time at Marshall, he was a two-time West Virginia high school state singles champion, as well as the doubles state champion his senior year.
Eddins graduated from Marshall in 2008 with a degree in business management and a minor in marketing.
•••
ROAD RACES: Charleston will be holding a free, timed 5K run every Saturday until April 2020 at Magic Island Park.
The runs will start at 8 a.m. on Saturdays through September, and will start at 9 a.m. starting in October. For more information, visit https://www.parkrun.us/charleston/course.