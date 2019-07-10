Todd Duncan of Daniels won the 2019 West Virginia Junior Amateur with a 5-over-par 149 on Wednesday at the Raven Golf Club at Snowshoe Mountain.
Duncan won the boys 17-18 age division by one stroke over Nick Fleming. Mary Denny took home the Girls 15-18 age group championship with a 12-over-par 156, winning by 12 strokes.
Other winners included Jack Michael (boys 12 and under), Austin Williard (boys 13-14) and Kerri Anne Cook (girls 10-14).
•••
EARLY TO BECKLEY PREP: David Early, a 6-foot-5 Class AA All-State basketball player at Logan, has transferred to Beckley Prep for his senior season. The move was announced Wednesday evening on Beckley Prep’s Twitter site.
Early, who led the Cardinal Conference in scoring last season at 26.2 points per game, has already received several Division I scholarship offers, including West Virginia, Marshall, Akron, Ohio, Radford and Duquesne.
•••
WVU RIFLE: Mountaineer junior David Koenders earned two top-20 finishes at the 2019 Summer World University Games in Napoli, Italy.
Koenders finished 20th in the men’s 10m air rifle with a score of 620.1 and won 11th place with Jana Erstfeld in the mixed team 10m air rifle competition.