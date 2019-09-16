A pair of West Virginia State football players took home Mountain East Conference weekly honors following their win Saturday over Glenville State.
Quarterback Austin Hensley was named the MEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week, while kicker Martin Ahlstroem was named MEC Special Teams Player of the Week.
Hensley, who shared the honor with Notre Dame College’s Jaleel McLaughlin, threw for 439 yards and three touchdowns against the Pioneers. The former Hurricane standout directed the game-winning drive with less three minutes left in the game to give West Virginia State its first 2-0 start since 2008.
Ahlstroem finished with nine points against GSC, kicking two field goals and hitting three extra points, while also recording three touchbacks and handling punting duties.
•••
OPIOID AWARENESS SUMMIT: The WVSSAC-MVB Bank Opioid Awareness Summit will be held Tuesday at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown and Wednesday at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington. Both summit days are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
More than 8,000 high school students are expected to attend with another 140,000 middle school and high school students given the opportunity to watch via live stream. A total of 632 of the state’s public and private middle schools and high schools are expected to take part.
Each event will feature welcomes from Gov. Jim Justice, WVU President E. Gordon Gee and Marshall President Jerome Gilbert. The event will feature NBA player and recovering opioid user Chris Herren along with nationally known speaker Rhonda Sciortino, and a presentation from Shaun Derik.
•••
MARSHALL SOCCER: Thundering Herd standout Lindsay Langley was named the Conference USA Women’s Soccer Goalkeeper of the week.
Langley collected nine saves over the weekend and only allowed one goal against High Point. The sophomore has the most saves in C-USA with 43, 15 more than the next closest keeper.
•••
MARSHALL VOLLEYBALL: Thundering Herd junior middle blocker Destiny Leon was named the Conference USA Co-Defensive Player of the Week.
Leon recorded 20 total blocks, including a career-high 10 total rejections in the sweep of the host school, the Saint Louis Billikens. Marshall won the Billiken Invitational on September 14-15, with a 2-1 record.