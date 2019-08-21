The University of Charleston Men’s Soccer team was voted by the Mountain East Conference men’s soccer coaches to win the 2019 MEC championship.
The 2017 NCAA Division II national champions have won five out of the last six MEC regular-season championships and five MEC tournament championships. Following the Golden Eagles at the top of the preseason poll were Notre Dame in second and Urbana in third.
WVGA SENIOR GOLF: John Duty of Hurricane won the West Virginia Golf Association Senior Series event at Canaan Valley Wednesday after shooting a 3-under-par 69.
Rick Degroff of Montrose won the Silver Division (60-69) after shooting a 1-under 71, and Ron Witt of Masontown won the Gold Division (70 and older) after shooting 2-over 72.
The Senior Series continues on Thursday at Raven Golf Club at Snowshoe Resort.