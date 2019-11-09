The University of Charleston’s men’s cross country team won the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Saturday in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, with the Golden Eagles’ Jack Mastandrea winning the 10-kilometer race in 31:06.6, 29.6 seconds ahead of the runner-up.
UC placed four runners in the top 15, as Kyle Hinson finished fifth (31:44.0), Alex Kitony finished 11th (32:09.5) and David Cecchi 13th (32.13.0).
Charleston’s women finished 17th, with Kasey McNamara earning all-region honors with a 6-K time of 22:27.9, good for 20th. Stefanie Parsons (Edinboro) won the women’s race in 21:02.1.
•••
MARSHALL WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Herd fought off a comeback from Norfolk State to take a 75-69 win in Huntington.
Savannah Wheeler had 19 points on 7-for-9 shooting, including two clutch 3-pointers late to keep Marshall ahead at the end. Kristen Mayo had 13 points and seven assists, and Ashley Saintigene had 12 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Taylor Pearson added 11 points and seven rebounds while Khadaijia Brooks had eight points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks.
•••
WVSU VOLLEYBALL: West Virginia State notched its 12th sweep of the season, beating Glenville State by scores of 25-23, 25-13, 25-15.
Jenna Dufresne led the Yellow Jackets (18-12, 10-3 MEC) with 10 kills and 12 digs, while Gabrielle Thompson had nine kills and J’Lana Stone recorded seven of 12 team blocks on the Pioneers (4-22, 1-12).
•••
WVU WRESTLING: Noah Adams won his second straight tournament at the Mountaineer Invitational in Boone, North Carolina, winning the 197-pound title with two pins, a technical fall and a major decision.
Caleb Rea finished third in the 141 class, while three others — Alex Hornfeck in 157, Scott Joll in 174 and Brandon Ngati in 285 — finished fourth in their classes, and Seth Hogue finished fifth in the 149 class. West Virginia faces Northern Colorado in Greeley for its first dual of the season next Saturday.