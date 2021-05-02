The University of Charleston defeated West Virginia Wesleyan 4-1 on Sunday at Schoenbaum Courts to win the Mountain East Conference men’s tennis title.
The Golden Eagles backed up their regular season championship with the tournament title — their first MEC tournament championship.
UC won at No. 1 and No. 3 doubles to take the doubles point and lead 1-0. Krish Patel then won at No. 5 singles to put UC up 2-0, but West Virginia Wesleyan’s Taylor Papworth was victorious at No. 4 singles. MEC Freshman of the Year Frantisek Pirek won at No. 3 singles, and Marshall Dagostine closed things out for the Golden Eagles with a win at No. 2 singles.
UC WOMEN'S TENNIS: The University of Charleston avenged its only conference loss of the season in the MEC women's tennis tournament final defeating West Virginia State 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at Schoenbaum Courts.
WVSU defeated Charleston 6-1 on April 22, but the Golden Eagles were at full strength for the championship match Sunday. UC won the doubles point by winning the No. 1 and No. 3.
The Golden Eagles swept through the singles matches winning at No. 2, 3, 5 and 6 in straight sets. Julia Lif and Haarini Balakrishnan were winners in both singles and doubles to contribute to the UC victory.
It marks UC's second MEC tournament title, the first coming in 2016.
WVU BASEBALL: The West Virginia University baseball team fell to No. 5 TCU 9-1 on Sunday at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown.
In the series finale of the three-game set, the Mountaineers took a 1-0 lead before the Horned Frogs scored the final nine runs of the game. WVU (15-21, 6-12 Big 12) tallied one run on six hits with an error, while TCU (33-10, 15-3 Big 12) recorded nine runs on 15 hits with no errors.
TCU’s Luke Savage earned the win on the mound, while sophomore right-hander Jacob Watters took the loss for the Mountaineers, dropping his record to 3-1 on the year.
Freshman left-handed pitcher Ben Hampton didn’t allow a run in his 5.1 innings of action on Sunday. The De Pere, Wisconsin, native allowed seven hits, struck out five and didn’t walk a batter on 83 pitches in the no decision.
Six different Mountaineers combined to produce the squad’s six hits in Sunday’s loss. Of note, junior outfielder Austin Davis finished with eight hits on the weekend, including a pair of doubles.
WVU’s next game will be against Pitt on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Monongalia County Ballpark.