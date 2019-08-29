The University of Charleston’s men’s and women’s golf teams were both selected to repeat as Mountain East Conference champions in their respective preseason polls released Thursday.
The UC men’s team collected 81 points and nine first-place votes on its way to being picked to win its third straight conference title. The Golden Eagles return three players from last season’s MEC championship roster in Robin Haesslich, Adam Jordan and Mitch Hoffman, along with David Scragg and Mason Weese.
West Liberty was picked second in the men’s poll, picking up 70 points and one first-place vote. Concord (62 points) was selected to finish third, followed by Davis & Elkins (53), Fairmont State (52), West Virginia Wesleyan (45), Urbana (32), Glenville State (24), Notre Dame (23) and West Virginia State (10).
Charleston’s women’s squad is the favorite to claim its third MEC title in the last four years, receiving 80 points and eight first-place votes.
The Golden Eagles’ entire starting lineup is back from last season, including including All-MEC first-team honorees Sarah Feizal, Elizabeth Karsten and Alyssa Wrozier.
UC became the first team to represent the MEC in the NCAA East Regional Tournament with Feizal and Wrozier posting Top 50 finishes.
Notre Dame was second in the poll with 74 points and two first-place votes. Wheeling was picked third with 60 points, followed closely by West Virginia Wesleyan (55) and Fairmont State (54). Concord and Davis & Elkins finished in a tie for sixth with 36 points, with Urbana (27), West Liberty (18) and Glenville State (10) rounding out the poll.
AREA GOLF: Hurricane’s Philip Reale fired a 3-under-par 68 to claim low round of the day and win the Men’s Championship Division as the West Virginia Golf Association’s Amateur Tour continued Thursday at The Pines Country Club in Morgantown.
Other winners were South Charleston’s Mark White (Men’s Gross, 75), Mullens’ Kenneth Grogg (Men’s Net, 71), Daniels’ Karen Rainey (Women’s Gross, 87) and Barboursville’s Candy Rollyson (Women’s Net, 89).