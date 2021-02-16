The University of Charleston women’s tennis team has been selected to win the 2021 Mountain East Conference title after a vote by the league’s coaches.
Charleston finished atop the preseason poll with 36 points, including six first-place votes. It marks the first time that Charleston, which won the 2016 MEC tournament title and shared the regular-season title in 2019, has been tabbed as the preseason favorite.
The Golden Eagles are led by Katie Swann, who was a first-team All-MEC selection in 2019.
West Virginia State is picked second with 31 points (one first-place vote). WVSU has won or shared every MEC regular-season title since the league started in 2013.
West Liberty was slotted third in the poll with 26 points. Fairmont State was next with 18 points, followed by Davis & Elkins (15), West Virginia Wesleyan (13) and Frostburg State (8).
The top four teams in the regular season advance to the MEC tournament scheduled for May 1-2 in Charleston.
•••
WVU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Due to inclement weather, the West Virginia at Baylor women’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed.
The Big 12 will work with both teams to reschedule Wednesday’s game for later in the season. Additional information will be released when available.
West Virginia next competes on Saturday as the Mountaineers welcome TCU to Morgantown. Tipoff from the WVU Coliseum is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday’s contest against the Horned Frogs is Senior Day, and WVU’s 2020-21 senior class will be honored prior to opening tip.
•••
MEC TO ALLOW FANS: The Mountain East Conference announced Wednesday that spectators for outdoor sports will be permitted starting March 10. That includes football, men’s and women’s soccer, baseball, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s track and field and women’s lacrosse.
Starting on March 10, a limited number of spectators may be permitted for athletic events at the discretion of MEC schools in accordance with state and local guidelines.
“The league feels it’s appropriate for each institution to begin to make its own decisions about limited spectators,’’ said MEC Commissioner Reid Amos, “due to the fact that outdoor venues are more conducive to social distancing and there is a significantly lower risk of spreading COVID while outdoors.’’
Spectators have not been permitted at any MEC athletic event for winter sports during the regular season.
•••
WVU MEN’S SOCCER: The West Virginia University men’s soccer team’s scheduled season opener against Coastal Carolina on Saturday has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Coastal Carolina men’s soccer program.
The match will not be made up. The Mountaineers are now set to open the 2021 spring season at Charlotte on Friday, Feb. 26.