University of Charleston wide receiver Mike Strachan was named to the American Football Coaches Association’s Division II All-America second team, the organization announced Tuesday.
The redshirt junior shares the program record for career receiving touchdowns with 27, tied with Joey Augustin (2016).
The Bahamas native set school single-season records in receiving yards (1,319), receiving touchdowns (19) and receptions (78).
Strachan finished the season in the top 10 in Division II for receiving touchdowns (second), receiving yards (sixth), receptions (ninth) and receiving yards per game (fifth).
•••
WVU VOLLEYBALL: Senior outside hitter Katelyn Evans and junior middle blocker Briana Lynch were named to the All-Big 12 Conference second team, the league announced Tuesday.
Evans, a California native, ended the season ranked fourth in the Big 12 with 4.18 points per set and 3.92 kills per set. She paced WVU’s offense with 302 kills and hit .210 on the year while registering double-digit kills in 16 of the Mountaineers’ final 17 matches.
A four-year player for the Mountaineers, Evans collected her 1,000th career kill against Baylor on Nov. 26.
Lynch, a Georgia native, finished her junior campaign ranked ninth in the conference with a .268 hitting efficiency. She hit above .350 11 times and recorded 221 kills on the year. Lynch also ended the season ranked second on the team with 0.90 blocks per set, registering nine solo stops and 73 block assists.