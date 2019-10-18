The kickoff for the West Virginia State-University of Charleston football game on Saturday, Nov. 2 has been moved to 11 a.m., the Mountain East Conference announced Friday. The rivalry game was initially slated to kickoff at noon.
The time was moved up an hour to accommodate WOWK CBS-13, which agreed to televise the event after agreeing to terms with the MEC.
The contest was chosen to be part of the NCAA Division II Showcase hybrid model at the beginning of the season. As part of the hybrid model, the game will be distributed online through the NCAA Division II Facebook (facebook.com/ncaadivisionii) and Twitter (@NCAADII) accounts.
The NCAA’s stream will also be simulcast through the home streaming network of WVSU Athletics: https://mountaineast.tv/wvsu/.
•••
WVGA SENIOR SERIES: Barboursville’s Tim Mount carded a 2-over-par 73 to capture the Silver Division’s gross title and low round of the day honors as the West Virginia Golf Association’s Senior Series wrapped up Friday at Guyan Golf and Country Club in Huntington.
Barboursville’s Terry Caldwell earned the net victory in the Silver Division, shooting a net 57.
In the Silver Division, Al Estepp of St. Albans won the gross division with a 74, while South Charleston’s Mike Mallory won the net with a 69.
Huntington’s Jim Cyrus was the low man in the Gold Division, shooting a 79 to claim the gross crown, while Hurricane’s John Damron won the net with a 67.
Mount was also named the Senior Series Silver Division player of the year, while Morgantown’s Barry Knotts earned the award in the Silver Division for the second straight year, and Daniels’ Ben Watson took home the honors in the Gold Division.