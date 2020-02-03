A University of Charleston men’s basketball player and a West Virginia State player shared Mountain East Conference Player of the Week honors, announced Monday.
Yellow Jacket Jeremiah Moore and Golden Eagle Devon Robinson were named co-players of the week by the league. Moore, a junior, scored 25 points with 15 rebounds in a loss to Fairmont State and then had 24 points and 17 rebounds in a win at Frostburg State, while shooting 10 of 14 from the floor.
Robinson, a senior, scored 12 points with 11 rebounds in a win over Frostburg and had 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting and 12 rebounds in a win over Fairmont State.
•••
WVSU SOFTBALL: A Yellow Jacket duo were named MEC Player and Pitcher of the Week on Monday.
Shian Meeks was named player of the week, while Emily Moore is the league’s pitcher of the week.
Meeks hit .462 over the weekend with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and four runs batted in. Moore picked up two wins over the weekend and tossed two complete games. She shut out Kutztown in her first start and struck out two batters. In her second start, she held UNC-Pembroke to three runs and struck out six batters.
•••
WVU FOOTBALL: The Mountaineers will hold their annual Gold-Blue Spring Game at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Tickets are available in advance for $10 each and now can be purchased online at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME. WVU students will be admitted free with a valid ID. Information on the stadium, parking, online streaming and television broadcast will be released at a later date.
A portion of the proceeds from the game once again will benefit WVU Medicine Children’s. Since 1984, the Mountaineers have donated more than $768,000 to WVU Medicine Children’s.
•••
WVU WOMEN’S SOCCER: The Mountaineers added midfielder Lily McCarthy to their 2020 signing class. McCarthy was named a 2019 All-American by five different outlets (Allstate, Bimbo, TopDrawerSoccer, United Soccer Coaches and USA Today).
She was named to the Baltimore Sun Maryland All-State Team three times, earning first-team honors in 2018 and 2019, while placing on the second team in 2017. She was also named to the United Soccer Coaches All-East Region team in 2018 and 2019 for her play with the Maryland United FC club team.
•••
WVU BASEBALL: The Mountaineers appeared in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) preseason poll, released Monday.
WVU checked in at No. 35 in the poll’s ranking of the nation’s top 35 programs entering the 2020 campaign. WVU is one of six Big 12 schools to appear in the poll, along with No. 3 Texas Tech, No. 18 Oklahoma State, No. 24 Oklahoma, No. 28 TCU and No. 30 Texas.
Defending national champion Vanderbilt topped the list, while Louisville ranked No. 2. Texas Tech, Georgia and Miami (Florida) rounded out the top five. Additionally, Arkansas, Arizona State, Florida, Mississippi State and Auburn were featured in the poll’s top 10.
•••
MEC VOLLEYBALL: Former George Washington High and current West Virginia Wesleyan standout Hannah Jones was recently named to the Mountain East Conference All-Academic volleyball team.
Jones, a senior setter, finished the semester with a 3.86 grade point average. This is the third year she received this honor.