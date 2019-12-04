A hot-shooting Charleston women’s basketball team picked up an 82-68 win at Fairmont State Wednesday.
Brooklyn Pannell led the Golden Eagles (5-2, 2-1 Mountain East Conference) with 23 points. Erykah Russell added 19 points and Anna Hayton recorded 15 points and eight rebounds. UC outshot the Falcons (4-4, 2-1) 62 percent to just 37 percent. Sierra Kotchman led Fairmont State with 19 points.
WVSU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Chloe Cheresne had 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Yellow Jackets (2-4, 1-2 MEC) to their first conference win of the season over Frostburg State by a final of 94-87.
Destiny Fields and Sierra Womack each added 12 points while Charity Shears had 11 for WVSU. Morgan Dombroski had 24 points and Amanda Emory had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Bobcats (1-7, 1-2)
WVSU VOLLEYBALL: Gabrielle Thompson was named to the Division II All-Atlantic Region Second Team on Wednesday.
Thompson was second nationally in total blocks, and first in the Mountain East, with 162 and fifth nationally in blocks per set with 1.37. She was also second in the conference in hitting percentage with a .382 average, and her 227 kills was third among Yellow Jacket players.