Warren, Ohio, was the team champion at the John Marshall Invitational prep girls golf tournament Saturday at Mingo Bottom Golf Course in Elizabeth.
Forty girls from 10 teams competed. Krista Davis of Ritchie County was the medalist, shooting an 81.
Warren won the team event with a score of 380, followed by Winfield in second with 402. Host John Marshall was third with a team score of 459.
•••
WVU FAN CLUB: West Virginia University Director of Football Player Personnel Brian Bennett will be the guest speaker at the Kanawha Valley WVU Fan Club meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Harding’s Restaurant in Mink Shoals.