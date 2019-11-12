The University of Charleston women’s soccer team dropped a 2-0 decision to West Virginia Wesleyan Tuesday in the opening round of the Mountain East Conference soccer tournament in Buckhannon.
Taylor Maucere scored off an assist from Shannon Shawgo at the 10:22 mark in the first half to give the Bobcats an early lead, and Kayla Fay fired in a goal in the 77th minute to end UC’s season.
Charleston keeper Kaylee Hensely finished with five saves.
Wesleyan (13-6, 10-4 MEC) improves its win streak to seven games and advances to take on Fairmont State in Friday’s semifinals. The Golden Eagles finish the season at 9-9-1 (7-6-1 MEC).
n University of Charleston sophomore defender Madison Hansen was named to the All-MEC women’s soccer first team as the league announced its annual awards and all-conference teams Tuesday.
UC’s Alana Mikulis and Keira Hill were named to the second team.
Concord swept the top honors, as Leah Foster was named the MEC Offensive Player of the Year while teammate Morgan Carmichael earned Defensive Player of the Year honors. CU’s Rachel Bell was tabbed as the Freshman of the Year and Luke Duffy took home Coach of the Year honors.
The Mountain Lions and Fairmont State each landed four players on the All-MEC first team and West Virginia Wesleyan had two.
•••
MARSHALL SOCCER: The 13th-ranked Marshall University men’s soccer team pulled in several All-Conference USA selections, as well as individual awards, the league office announced Tuesday.
Chris Grassie was named the Coach of the Year while Milo Yosef was tabbed the Offensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year, and Paulo Pita was named a Co-Golden Glove Award winner.
The Herd had seven different players honored as All-C-USA selections, with senior Illal Osmanu and Yosef landing on the first team. Pita and juniors Pedro Dolabella and Jamil Roberts were named to the second team and sophomore Jan-Erik Leinhos was named to the third team. Yosef and Max Schneider each made the All-Freshman team.
The top overall seed in the Conference USA tournament this week in Norfolk, Virginia, Marshall received a first-round bye. The Herd takes the field Friday at 4:30 p.m. against the Kentucky-Florida Atlantic winner.