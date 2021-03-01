The West Virginia State softball team began its 2021 campaign with a 7-4 win over Findlay and a 4-3 loss to Hillsdale on Monday in the Glenville Invitational at Glenville State.
In the first game, West Virginia State (1-1) started the scoring with a run in the bottom of the first. After giving up two runs to Findlay (3-5) in the top of the second, Madison Rafuson had an RBI double to tie it at 2.
Findlay then took a 4-2 lead in the sixth, but West Virginia State mounted a comeback with a five-run bottom of the seventh. The Yellow Jackets added a run to start the scoring in the inning, making it 4-3. Then WVSU loaded the bases and, on an 0-2 count, Emily Moore hit a walk-off grand slam, propelling the Yellow Jackets to a 7-4 win.
In the second game, West Virginia State was on the wrong side of a walk-off victory as the Yellow Jackets dropped a 4-3 eight-inning game to Hillsdale College.
Hillsdale (6-7) scored a run in the bottom of the second and held the 1-0 lead until the top of the sixth when the Yellow Jackets scored two. Hillsdale responded in the bottom of the sixth with a run, tying the game at 2.
After a scoreless seventh, the game went into extra innings and in the top of the eighth, WVSU took a 3-2 lead, needing only three outs for the win.
Instead, Hillsdale’s Madison Stone hit a two-run walk-off double in the bottom of the eighth and the Chargers took the 4-3 win.
nnn
MARSHALL VOLLEYBALL: Western Kentucky overcame an early deficit — its first time falling behind in a C-USA match since 2018 — to earn a 3-1 win over the Thundering Herd on Monday afternoon at Cam Henderson Center.
After being swept on Sunday, the Herd came out strong in the first set, battling each attempt by the Hilltoppers to string together points.
The end result was a 25-21 set win that marked the first time since Oct. 11, 2019, that Western Kentucky has trailed in a Conference USA match (Florida Atlantic).
The key was Marshall’s efforts against WKU’s Lauren Matthews — the Conference USA Preseason Player of the Year — in the first set.
Matthews, who won the AVCA National Player of the Week award last week, had zero kills and five attack errors as the Herd took the early lead.
From there, however, Matthews and the Hilltoppers were stellar as they moved to 11-0 on the season and 6-0 in Conference USA.
Matthews got things going and combined with Paige Briggs (match-high 21 kills, 17 digs) to lead the Hilltoppers to convincing wins in the final three sets.
Western Kentucky won the final three sets by scores of 25-16, 25-18 and 25-9.
Macy McElhaney led Marshall (5-3, 3-3 C-USA) with 11 kills.
In addition to Briggs’ production, Matthews finished with 13 kills while Avri Davis added 10.