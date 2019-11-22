The No. 3-seeded West Virginia State University volleyball team dropped a 3-1 decision to second-seeded Urbana in the semifinals of the Mountain East Conference tournament Friday at the McDonough Center in Wheeling.
Urbana won in sets of 25-22, 25-14, 11-25 and 25-15. The Yellow Jackets end the season with a 21-14 record.
Jenna Dufresne led the State offense, marking 13 kills, while Gabrielle Bullock chipped on nine and Emily Davis had seven. WVSU’s Brianna Brandt recorded 33 assists and Grace Martin added 17 digs.
Bullock also tacked on 14 digs and four assists.
For Urbana (19-12), Hannah Delor had 17 kills, Anna Davis donated 38 assists, and Courtney Niesen had 24 digs.
The Blue Knights will play the Wheeling Jesuit-Davis & Elkins winner in Saturday’s championship.
•••
MARSHALL VOLLEYBALL: No. 4-seeded Marshall fell to fifth-seeded Florida Atlantic 3-0 (25-13, 25-23, 25-17) in the first round of the Conference USA tournament Friday in Houston.
The Herd finishes its season at 19-9.
Ciara DeBell led Marshall with eight kills while Sarah Schank added seven. Also for the Herd, Sydney Lostumo tallied 16 assists and six digs and Amber Weber recorded a team-best 13 digs.
Massiel Matos posted a match-high 16 kills and Sydney Nemtuda donated 12.
FAU (16-10) advances to take on top-seeded Western Kentucky Saturday.