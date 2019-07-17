The West Virginia State University athletic department reported a record-high fundraising amount for Fiscal Year 2018-19, WVSU athletic director Nate Burton said Wednesday.
“On behalf of our student-athletes, coaches and staff, thank you to our donors for making a record investment in WVSU athletics,” Burton said in a press release. “Our donors understand that they play a critical role in our ability to provide a quality student-athlete experience while competing for championships.”
The department reported donations of $430,210.23 on Wednesday. That figure breaks the previous record for the school, set last year for fiscal year 2017-18, by nearly $100,000. Last year’s record amount was $357,892.31.
According to release issued by WVSU, the funds will be used towards travel, equipment, program enhancements, team meals and recruiting.
•••
LOCAL GOLF: Bobby Jones of Charles Town shot a 1-under-par 71 at Locust Hill Golf Course in his hometown on Wednesday, leading seven golfers who qualified for the 100th West Virginia Amateur Golf Championship.
Jones finished ahead of fellow qualifiers James Metz of Bristol, Steve Eckert of Falling Waters, Gavin Bonievich of Charles Town, Jesse Lowe of Shepherdstown, Barrett Evans of Charles Town and Dylan Mumaw, also of Charles Town. The group advances to play in the Amateur, scheduled for July 30-Aug. 2 at the Greenbrier Resort.
The final qualifier will take place Monday at Parkersburg Country Club, an event that will fill the 120-man field at the Amateur.
•••
JUNIOR GOLF: Matthew Barrish of Carmichaels, Pennsylvania shot a 10-over-par 81 on Wednesday to win both the 17-18 year-old age group and Low Round of the Day honors at the Callaway Junior Tour stop at The Club at Cress Creek.
Noah Seivertson of Wheeling (15-16) and Nash Vincent of Hurricane (13-14) took home top honors in their respective boys age groups, while Andrew Pennybacker of Wheeling was the only male competitor in the 12-and-under division.
Among female golfers, Kerri-Anne Cook of Oceana won Low Round of the Day honors with her 14-over 85 that led the 10-14 age group. Emily Holzopfel of Rayland, Ohio, won the girls 15-18 age group.