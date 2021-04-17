The West Virginia State University baseball team swept a Mountain East Conference doubleheader at Glenville State Saturday, winning the first game 7-4 and the second game 4-3.
In the opener, Matt Harrison was 2 for 4 for WVSU with a double, a home run and four RBIs. Christopher Jordan was 3 for 4 for the Yellow Jackets (17-7 overall, 4-4 MEC).
Harrison also delivered in the second game, hitting a home run in the seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie and give State the sweep. Daniel Brandon pitched five innings of shutout relief to earn the win and improve to 4-0.
•••
WVU BASEBALL: The Mountaineers scored a run in the bottom of the ninth inning to earn the walk-off 6-5 home victory over No. 7 Texas Tech Saturday at Monongalia County Ballpark.
With the game tied at 5, WVU (14-15) started the ninth inning off with two singles and a walk, leading to a Mikey Kluska fielders choice to drive in the winning run.
Kluska had two RBIs for the Mountaineers with Paul McIntosh, Kevin Brophy and Austin Davis delivering two hits each. WVU will look to earn the series win against the Red Raiders (25-8) on Sunday.