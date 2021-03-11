The West Virginia State University softball team picked up a pair of wins on Thursday, sweeping Virginia Wise by scores of 6-3 and 3-1.
In the first game, Lindsey Phares, a former Hurricane standout, hit a two-run homer for State (3-5). Emele Clark also had two RBIs for the Yellow Jackets and Kasey Murphy pitched a complete game and had a pair of hits in the 6-3 win.
Autumn Thomas also pitched a complete game for WVSU in the second game, allowing just four hits in the 3-1 win. Four different Yellow Jackets had two hits (Phares, Murphy, Clark, and Sarah Barnett) and Barnett drove in three runs.
Wednesday boys game
Lincoln County 66, Sissonville 55: Isaiah Koontz scored 12 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, going 8 of 9 at the foul line, as the host Panthers remained unbeaten thanks to a second-half rally.
Jackson Sanders added 15 points, Jayse Tully 11 and Will Carpenter 11 for the Panthers (4-0), who trailed 28-24 at halftime. For the Indians (0-3), Dylan Griffith had 22 points and Kaulin Johnson 10.