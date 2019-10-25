The West Virginia State University volleyball team was defeated by West Liberty 3-0 on Friday night in West Liberty, snapping the Yellow Jackets’ 10-game winning streak and giving them their first first loss against a Mountain East Conference opponent this season.
West Virginia State (14-10, 7-1 MEC) is now tied for second place with Urbana in the MEC standings. West Liberty (13-11, 5-4 MEC) is in sixth place.
The Hilltoppers started strong with a 25-20 victory in the first set, then won 25-21 in the second set and wrapped up the match with a 25-16 win in the third and final set.