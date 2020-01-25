After entering the fourth quarter tied at 45, Western Kentucky poured in 29 fourth-quarter points to defeat Marshall 74-65 in women’s basketball Saturday in Huntington.
Dee Givens led Western Kentucky with a game-high 24 points while Raneem Eldedawy added 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Hilltoppers (12-6 overall, 4-3 C-USA). Taylor Pearson led Marshall (7-11, 2-5) with 18 points while Kristen Mayo added 17.
•••
MARSHALL TRACK: The Marshall women’s team finished second in the Thundering Herd Invitational, losing out in the final tally to Austin Peay.
Marshall’s Saffiyah Mitchell won the 60-meter hurdles with a meet- and facility-record time of 8.40 seconds.
•••
WVU SWIMMING AND DIVING: WVU topped Iowa State 167-133 at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown. WVU won 14 of the 16 events, with Morgan Bullock winning four, including three solo wins. Holly Darling swept the diving events for the Mountaineers.