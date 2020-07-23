Wheeling’s Bob Clark shot a 1-under-par 69 for the low round of the day and the win win in the Senior Division (age 50-59) at the West Virginia Golf Association Senior Series event Thursday at Wheeling Country Club.
Kurt Satterfield of Newport, Ohio, won the Senior Division net division with a 73.
Ken Pinkston of Charleston won the gross crown in the Silver Division (60-69) with a 6-over-par 76, while Charlie Hare of Scott Depot won the net division with a 72.
Mike Greene of Weirton was low man in the Gold Division (70+), firing a 76, while Ron Witt of Masontown earned the net victory with his 75.
The next Senior Series event is scheduled for Aug. 3 at Berry Hills Country Club.
•••
MARSHALL FOOTBALL: Marshall tight end Xavier Gaines was selected to the Paul Hornung Award Watch List on Thursday.
The award, now in its 11th season, is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville (Ky.) Sports Commission and football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung.
Gaines saw action at quarterback, running back and tight end/receiver for the Thundering Herd last season, finishing with 27 catches for 306 yards and three receiving touchdowns. He ran the ball 26 times for 187 yards and two more scores.