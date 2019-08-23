Winfield's Mackenzie Meadows and Bridgeport's Emerson Grafton each tallied a goal as the Generals and the Indians battled to a 1-1 tie in their season openers Friday in girls prep soccer in Bridgeport.
Winfield's Christin Walls made five stops in goal, while Bridgeport keeper Mackenzie Randolph also picked up five saves.
nnn
MARSHALL WOMEN'S SOCCER: Marshall surrendered four second-half goals as it fell 5-0 to Michigan in its season opener Thursday in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
The Herd’s Mary Lawman was given a red card and ejected in the 77th minute, setting up a penalty shot that Michigan’s Danielle Woolfe converted. Marshall (0-1) was outshot 23-3 and held without a shot in the second half.
nnn
WVU FOOTBALL TICKETS: The Mountaineer Ticket Office announced Friday that ticket sales for the WVU-Texas football game on Saturday, Oct. 5 have been suspended pending completion of season and mini-package ticket sales.
All available single-game tickets in the general public sections have been sold but additional tickets could become available following the completion of season ticket and mini-package sales. More information will be provided at a later date.
Fans still looking to purchase tickets for the Texas game are reminded to visit StubHub.com, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of WVU Athletics, for potential availability.
The 2019 season opener against James Madison is already sold out. In addition to season tickets and mini-packages, single game tickets are available for the NC State, Iowa State, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State games at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME.