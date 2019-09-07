Rachel Withrow placed third with a time of 19 minutes, 10.4 seconds Saturday to help Winfield capture the girls title of the Chick-fil-A Invitational cross country meet in Mineral Wells.
The Generals finished with a team score of 76 points, besting Williamstown (86) for the championship. Tori Starcher of Ripley led the girls race in 17:43.8. Kaylei Jordan of the Generals ran sixth in 19:59.5.
In the boys division, Ethan Kincell of Fairmont Senior led with a time of 15:43.6, helping the Polar Bears place second to Bridgeport for the team title. The top Kanawha Valley finisher was Winfield’s Matthew Scheneberg, who was third in 16:12.1.
A total of 35 boys teams and 31 girls teams were represented in the meet.
•••
WVU MEN’S SOCCER: No. 24-ranked West Virginia netted a pair of first-half goals to defeat Wright State 2-1 Saturday in Morgantown.
Andre Albino Muriel netted the first goal of the day for the Mountaineers (2-1) in the 28th minute off an assist from Rodrigo Robles Grajera while Pascak Derwaritsch netted WVU’s second goal in the 33rd minute with an assist from Albert Andres-Llop.
Stefan Rokvic scored for Wright State (1-2).
•••
MARSHALL VOLLEYBALL: The Herd capped off a perfect 3-0 weekend at the Georgetown Invitational by sweeping Northern Kentucky.
The Herd (4-2) won the sets by scores of 25-14, 25-17 and 25-18. Ciara Debell led the herd with 14 kills, while Sarah Schank and Mion Weldon recorded seven kills apiece.