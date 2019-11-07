The Winfield volleyball team fell to Point Pleasant on Wednesday night in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 finals, but the Generals’ season isn’t over. Winfield and Point Pleasant both qualified for the Region 4 tournament to be held Saturday at Man High School and include the Section 2 champion and runner-up.
Winfield started Wednesday night with a five-set win over Nitro, but couldn’t maintain that momentum, falling in four sets to Point Pleasant in the finals.
Key players for Winfield in those games were Esten Clay (34 digs), Emily Reed (19 kills) and Erin Signorelli (31 service points with seven aces).
•••
MARSHALL FOOTBALL: Kicker Justin Rohrwasser was selected Thursday as a semifinalist for the 2019 Lou Groza Award, given annually to college football’s top kicker.
Rohrwasser has made 13 of 14 field goals this season and 25 of 26 extra points. Against Western Kentucky, he made four field goals, including a game-winning, career-long 53-yarder as time expired.
Semifinalists will be voted on by a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists, and current NFL kickers to select the three finalists. These finalists will be announced on November 25 and honored at the 28th annual Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Awards Banquet on Dec. 9 in Palm Beach County.
The same panel then selects the winner, who will be announced live on ESPN at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Thursday, December 12.
•••
WVU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Redshirt senior guard Tynice Martin was reinstated to the Mountaineers Thursday, a day after reaching a plea agreement on the battery charge that resulted in her suspension.
Martin, who will serve a year of probation and 50 hours of community service, will be available for Sunday’s game against Presbyterian. She is on the Naismith Trophy watch list for this season, having averaged 18.0 points per game in 2018-19, and, at 1,588 career points, is 527 away from becoming WVU’s all-time scoring leader.
•••
WVU WRESTLING: Redshirt junior Matthew Schmitt will be taking a redshirt for the 2019-20 season to train for the 2020 Olympic Trials in April.
Schmitt, who is 42-22 in his Mountaineer career, qualified for an Olympic redshirt with a sixth-place finish in the 60kg Greco-Roman class at the 2019 U.S. Open this past April, and thus will still have two years of eligibility left when he returns in 2020.
•••
MIDDLE SCHOOL SOCCER: John Adams Middle School’s boys soccer team avenged a regular-season loss to South Charleston with a 5-0 win last week to earn the Kanawha County championship.
Wes Goodwin and Michael Luechauer each scored two goals for the Falcons, while Keith Smith added a goal. Dawson Lunsford picked up 10 saves in the net for JA.
•••
COLLEGE SOCCER: Two players from Marshall and one from WVU were selected to the CoSIDA First-Team Academic All-District men’s soccer team.
Defender Carlos Diaz-Salcedo, with a 3.82 GPA, and midfielder Jonas Westmeyer, with a 4.0, represent the Herd, while Mountaineer defender Kevin Morris’s 3.93 GPA was also honored. All three will be eligible for consideration for the Academic All-America teams, which will be announced in December.