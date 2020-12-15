Wirt County, which won its 13th state volleyball championship in November at the Charleston Coliseum, placed three players on the West Virginia North-South All-Star teams.
Making the grade for the Tigers on the Class A South squad were Madison Richards, Adeline Sims and Emma Wyer. Although players were selected for the North and South teams in all three classes, no games are being contested this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shady Spring, the Class AA champ, placed Ashley Farruggia and Chloe Turner on the AA South team and AAA titlist Musselman placed Faith Ketterman on the AAA North squad.
George Washington, the AAA state runner-up, had four athletes honored on the AAA South team — Nyla Birch, Karli Edwards, Maya Harris and Camryn Hughes. No other school had as many players selected.
nnn
WVU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The WVU women’s basketball team has announced that this Sunday’s game against Ohio has been rescheduled for Monday, Dec. 21.
The Mountaineers and the Bobcats will tip off at 2 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Monday’s contest will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.