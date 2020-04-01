The West Virginia Golf Association announced the postponements of three tour stops on Wednesday via a release on Twitter.
A scheduled Senior Series stop at Greenhills Country Club in Ravenswood was moved to May 11 and another at Mingo Bottom Golf Club in Elizabeth was moved to June 11. Finally, an Amateur Tour event at Edgewood Country Club in Sissonville was rescheduled for June 15.
WVU WRESTLING: Redshirt sophomore Noah Adams of the West Virginia University wrestling team has been named the Big 12 Wrestler of the Year, as announced by the league office on Wednesday.
Adams is the first Mountaineer wrestler to receive the award. He was also was named a finalist for the 2020 Win Magazine/Culture House Dan Hodge Trophy, presented by ASICS, on March 20.
The Coal City native finished the 2019-20 campaign with a 32-0 record, marking the third time a WVU grappler finished a season undefeated (Greg Jones, 2004, 2005).
Adams became the second wrestler in program history to win a Big 12 Conference title on March 8, earning a 5-1 decision over South Dakota State's Tanner Sloan at 197 pounds. He completed the season with a 13-0 record against conference opponents and was named the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week on Dec. 31 and Jan 21.