West Virginia State University Athletic Director Nate Burton announced the start of a privately funded $500,000 synthetic turf project on Friday afternoon.
The project, financed by supporters and former Yellow Jacket players, will include new turf surfaces for the infield of Calvin L. Bailey Field (baseball) and the outfield of Lady Jackets Field (softball).
The project is expected to be completed in March, with Yellow Jacket games being moved to Shawnee Sports Complex while work continues.
•••
WVU WRESTLING: Mountaineer coach Tim Flynn was named as part of the 2020 class of the Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Friday.
Before coming to Morgantown in 2018, Flynn coached at Edinboro University for 21 years, going 223-95-5 and coaching 150 national qualifiers, including three national champions.