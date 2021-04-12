The West Virginia State University baseball team split a doubleheader against Concord Monday afternoon at Cal Bailey Field in Institute. The Yellow Jackets won the first game 8-7 before falling 9-3 in the nightcap.
State moves to 15-7 (12-4 Mountain East Conference), while the Lions sit at 4-16 (3-13).
In the first game, WVSU used a six-run third inning and held off a late Concord rally to get the win.
Nick Loftis picked up the win for State, allowing five runs on seven hits and striking out two against three walks in four innings of relief.
Matt Kline led the Yellow Jackets at the plate, going 2 for 2 with three RBI, while Michael Stone went 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI and Andrew Massey drove in two runs.
Trevor Wimmer knocked in two runs and Brandon Bayne went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI to lead CU.
In the second game, Concord cranked out 12 hits to earn the win.
Evan Antonellis went 3 for 3 with a home run and an RBI, Juan Fortique went 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs, and Nick Funk knocked in two runs for the Mountain Lions.
Eddie Blake picked up the victory on the mound, yielding just one run on three hits and striking out three against four walks in five innings.
For WVSU, Matt Harrison, Brett Christian and Massey each tallied an RBI.