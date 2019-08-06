Former Riverside High and Marshall University basketball player Marcus Reed has been hired at West Virginia State University as an assistant men’s basketball coach, the school announced Tuesday.
After graduating Riverside as the Warriors’ leader in career points with 1,301, Reed played football for one year at Glenville State, then transferred to Marshall to concentrate on academics, but ultimately walked on to the men’s basketball team.
Reed, who has both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Marshall, was interning with the Thundering Herd basketball team before taking the WVSU job.
•••
POCA’S MOSS IN ARENA BOWL: Poca native Les Moss will help coach the Albany Empire, which plays in the Arena Bowl championship game at 8 p.m. Sunday against the Philadelphia Soul. The game will be televised live on ESPN2.
Moss, a 1985 graduate of Poca High School, is an assistant head coach and general manager for the Empire. He is the son of former Marshall football coach Perry Moss, who is an Arena League Hall of Fame inductee.
•••
CALLAWAY JUNIOR TOUR GOLF: Reigning Class AAA state champion George Washington was the winning team in the Callaway Junior Tour High School Series Tuesday at Bel Meadow Golf Club near Clarksburg.
GW won with a 249 score, followed by Greenbrier East at 257.
Clark Craig of Fairmont Senior and Ryan Bilby of Brooke tied for first place with both shooting 75, followed by Norris Beard of of Greenbrier East in third with 77.
The Callaway Junior Tour High School Series will return Thursday at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling.
•••
WVU SOCCER: Both WVU’s men’s and women’s soccer teams will begin the 2019 season ranked in the United Soccer Coaches Division 1 Preseason Rankings. The reigning Big 12 Champion women’s team will begin the season ranked 11th, while the men will begin the season at 23rd in the nation.
•••
MARSHALL ATHLETICS: The Marshall tennis and track and field teams both claimed Conference USA Sport Academic awards.
The tennis team finished with a cumulative team GPA of 3.799 and saw Anna Smith, Elizabeth Stefanic and Victoria Walter given the C-USA Commissioners Academic Medal, which is awarded to athletes with a GPA of 3.75 or higher.
The track and field team finished with a cumulative GPA of 2.963, and saw Maryann Adebayo, Abigail Short, and Takira Williams win the Commissioners Academic Medal.
•••
WVU’s THRASHER STILL IN CONTENTION: Former WVU rifle star Ginny Thrasher remains in contention for the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year Award. The Springfield, Virginia native began as one of 585 nominees and finished her college career as a 12-time All-American and as the 2019 Great America Rifle Conference Player of the Year.
Thrasher is joined by Annie Pankowski of Wisconsin’s women’s ice hockey, Stephanie Relova of San Jose State gymnastics, and Franziska Weidner of Hawaii swimming and diving.