The West Virginia State University football team landed four players on the Don Hansen Football Gazette Super Region One Team released earlier this week.
Junior fullback Dant’e Jones was an offensive first-team selection, while junior linebacker Dustin Crouser was named to the second-team defense and senior quarterback Austin Hensley and senior wide receiver Isiah Scott were both named to the third-team offense.
All four Yellow Jackets were All-Mountain East Conference first-team selections, with Crouser and Scott also earning spots on the D2CCA Football All-Super Region 1 second team.
Jones earned the nod as the region’s top fullback, rushing for eight touchdowns and averaging 4.7 yards per carry.
Crouser made the second-team defense after leading all of NCAA Division II in solo tackles (77) and solo tackles per game (7.0). He ranked third in total tackles (133) and his 12 tackles per game was fourth highest in the nation.
Hensley completed 60 percent of his passes for 2,814 yards and 22 touchdowns to earn a place on the third-team offense. His six passing touchdowns at Fairmont State set a school record for passing touchdowns in a single game.
Scott joined Hensley on the third-team offense following a season in which he eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark. He ranked in the top 25 of NCAA Division II in receiving touchdowns (11), receiving yards (1,003) and receiving yards per game (91.2) and placed second in the MEC in both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. His 91.2 yards per game was third-best in the conference.
RIVERSIDE HONORS 1ST TEAM: Riverside will honor its first boys basketball team prior to Friday’s home game against Buckhannon-Upshur at 7:30 p.m.
The Warriors, who took the floor for the first time in the 1999-2000 season as a consolidation of DuPont and East Bank, will be represented Friday by almost the entire team from 1999-2000 and nearly the entire coaching staff of Jim Fout.