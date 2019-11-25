West Virginia State University quarterback Austin Hensley is one of 36 Division II football players nominated for the Harlon Hill Trophy, awarded annually to the top Division II player in America.
Hensley, named to the All-Mountain East Conference first team as a signal-caller, threw for 2,814 yards, 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 60.5 percent of his passes.
Hensley is one of three MEC players nominated for the award, joining Notre Dame College running back Jaleel McLaughlin and Glenville State linebacker Dominic Cizauskas. The top two players from each of the four NCAA regions will move to the national ballot on Dec. 2, and the winner will be named Dec. 20.
•••
WVU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Mountaineers are ranked No. 23 in the nation in the latest Aossicated Press Poll, released Monday.
The Mountaineers (4-0) received 100 points, and moved up two spots from last week. WVU is one of two ranked Big 12 schools, as defending national champion Baylor is ranked No. 2.
WVU travels to Cancun, Mexico for the 2019 Cancun Challenge beginning Thursday at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The Mountaineers are scheduled to play Creighton on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and New Mexico on Friday.
•••
WVU BASEBALL: The Mountaineers released their 2020 baseball schedule, highlighted by 24 home games and four Big 12 series at Monongalia County Ballpark. WVU plays its home opener on February 18th against Canisius.
WVU has home series against Texas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Baylor. The Mountaineers will play 17 games against teams that qualified for the NCAA tournament last season.
Last season, the Mountaineers had one of the most successful seasons in program history, finishing 38-22, the second most wins in program history. WVU hosted its first NCAA Regional since 1955.