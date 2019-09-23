West Virginia State University women’s tennis player Kierstin Hensley won the women’s singles title at the NCAA Division II ITA Atlantic Region Championships on Monday. The Ashland, Kentucky, native defeated Salem University’s Ana Kunic in straight sets in the finals.
That victory puts Hensley in the eight-woman field for the ITA Cup National Small College Singles Championship, to be contested at Berry College in Georgia on Oct. 17-20. Hensley also reached the women’s double regional semifinals with Yellow Jackets teammate Chante Malo.
•••
WVU FOOTBALL: Kicker Evan Staley was named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week following his performance at Kansas. In the win over the Jayhawks, Staley kicked three field goals, including a long of 44 yards, and recorded four touchbacks on six kickoffs.
•••
WVSU FOOTBALL: The Yellow Jackets’ game at Concord on Saturday has been moved from 1 p.m. to noon, the university announced Monday. The move was made to accommodate television coverage by WVVA-TV. The contest will be live streamed on the official website of WVVA-TV in addition to being televised in the Bluefield-Beckley-Oak Hill local area.
•••
MARSHALL MEN’S SOCCER: Redshirt senior goalkeeper Paulo Pita was named as one of 30 Senior CLASS Award finalists, the organization announced on Monday. Pita is the first finalist for the Thundering Herd since Nick Edginton in 2015.
To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.
This season, Paulo is the only player for the Herd to have played all 650 minutes. He has a 5-1-1 record with two shutouts. Pita has allowed just seven goals and sports a 0.97 goals against average. He has 19 saves and a .731 save percentage.