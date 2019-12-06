West Virginia State University football standouts Isiah Scott and Dustin Crouser was named to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-Super Region One teams.
Scott, a senior wide receiver, was selected to the second-team offense and Crouser, a junior linebacker who graduated from George Washington high school, made the second-team defense.
Crouser led the NCAA Division II in solo tackles with 77 and solo tackles per game (7.0). He also ranked third in total tackles (133) and his 12 tackles per game was fourth highest in the nation.
Scott ranked in the top 25 in receiving touchdowns (11), receiving yards (1,003) and receiving yards per game (91.2).
PREP FOOTBALL: Cabell Midland senior quarterback/defensive back J.J. Roberts is the 2019 Gatorade high school football Player of the Year in West Virginia.
Roberts rushed for 1,426 yards and 23 touchdowns and passed for 360 yards and four TDs to help the Knights (13-0) reach the Class AAA state championship game. He also made 48 tackles and intercepted three passes, returning one for a touchdown.
Roberts also has volunteered in literacy programs at elementary schools and worked on several charitable causes as part of his church youth group. He has a 3.67 grade-point average and is committed to play at Wake Forest University.
MARSHALL MEN’S SOCCER: The Thundering Herd coaching staff was named the Southeast Region Coaching Staff of the Year by the United Soccer Coaches.
Head coach Chris Grassie along with assistant coaches Petsa Ivanovic, Josh Faga, and volunteer assistant Brian Grassie were recognized after Marshall finished its best season in program history.
The Herd finished the year with an all-time best record of 16-3-3 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament as the No. 11 national seed before falling to 6th-ranked Washington.
WVU SWIMMING AND DIVING: Twenty members of the Mountaineers competed at the USA Swimming Toyota U.S. Open Championships in Atlanta, Georgia.
WVU freshman Hunter Armstrong finished 22nd in the 50M freestyle and junior David Dixon finished 28th in the 200M individual medley.