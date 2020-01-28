Mountain East Conference coaches predict that the West Virginia State University softball team will repeat as South Division champions. The Yellow Jackets were picked to finish first in the South in the MEC preseason poll, released Tuesday.
WVSU got 10 of 12 first-place votes in the South. Concord, picked to finish second, earned another one and West Virginia Wesleyan, picked to finish fourth, got the other. Charleston was picked to finish third in the division.
In the North, West Liberty earned 10 of 12 first-place votes to sit in first place. Fairmont State got the other two and was picked to finish second.
State not only won the South last season, but also served as a host for the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region tournament.
Prep basketball: Mingo Central extended its girls basketball winning streak to seven games with a 68-46 victory over Herbert Hoover.
Ziah Rhodes led all scorers with 22 points, while Scarlet Thomason hit five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points for Mingo Central (13-3). Jena Wagoner also scored 12 points and Maliyah Martin finished with 11.
Allison Dunbar led Hoover (11-6) with 17 points, with Courtney Dunbar scoring 11.