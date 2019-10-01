West Virginia State University’s athletic booster organization, the National “W” Club, will induct nine new members into the Sports Hall of Fame with a brunch beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the James C. Wilson University Union.
The Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony is taking place as part of WVSU’s annual Homecoming activities. Following the brunch, where the new inductees are given gold jackets to wear, they will walk to the nearby Canty House, home of the Sports Hall of Fame, and be led through a cheering lineup of previous Hall inductees.
The new “W” Club Sports Hall of Fame members are: William Bass Jr., Ron Donaldson Jr., Mark Steven Hairston, Nathaniel D. “Rocky” Hale, Joe Payne, Leah Turner-Wilson, Justin Valentine and honorary inductees WVSU President Dr. Anthony L. Jenkins and Dr. Orlando F. McMeans.
Admission to the Sports Hall of Fame Induction brunch is $10, and tickets will be available at the door.
WVU SOCCER: Senior midfielder Andres Muriel Albino of the West Virginia University men’s soccer team has been named the Mid-American Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
Muriel Albino scored three goals in a pair of Mountaineer wins last week. The Spain native found the back of the net twice in a 4-1 win at Ohio State on Sept. 24 and added another in WVU’s 3-0 home victory over Penn on Saturday.
In Columbus, Muriel Albino got West Virginia on the board with a penalty-kick goal in the 18th minute before he added his second of the night in the 58th, marking his second career multi-goal performance. He also put the finishing touches on the Mountaineers’ shutout win over the Quakers with an 80th-minute goal that he curled into the back post from the corner of the box.
Muriel Albino finished the week with six total points, six shots, four shots on goal and 180 minutes played. His team-leading six goals on the season rank No. 2 in the MAC and No. 22 nationally.
n The WVU men’s soccer team is back in the national rankings, checking in at No. 23 in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25, the organization announced on Tuesday.
The Mountaineers (6-2-1) rejoin the rankings following a pair of victories last week. WVU topped Ohio State 4-1 on Sept. 24, at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, before returning home to defeat Penn 3-0 on Saturday.
Virginia (8-0) owns the No. 1 spot in this week’s poll, followed by No. 2 Stanford (7-0-1) and No. 3 Wake Forest (8-1). SMU (8-0) and Georgetown (7-1) round out the top five.