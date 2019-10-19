West Virginia State beat Frostburg in straight sets to remain undefeated in Mountain East Conference volleyball, prevailing by scores of 25-16, 25-10 and 25-16 Saturday in Institute.
The Yellow Jackets (13-9, 7-0 MEC) got 13 kills, 12 digs and three blocks from Gabrielle Bullock while Brianna Brandt had 31 assists. Jackie Sterenberg and Haley Altemus each had six kills to lead the Bobcats (8-10, 1-6).
•••
MARSHALL CROSS COUNTRY: The Thundering Herd men took the win and women took second place at the Evansville Invitational.
Marshall’s men took three of the top four places, with Alex Minor’s 25:21.2 time leading the Herd in second overall, 25 seconds behind winner Jarrett Mattingly from Morehead State. They were followed by Evan White and Daniel Green in third and fourth, respectively, with Jacob Birurakis and Joel Krznaric also finishing in the top 10 for Marshall in eighth and ninth.
On the women’s side, Sydney Smith’s 18:57.3 was good for fourth overall.
•••
WVSU TENNIS: West Virginia State University senior Kierstin Hensley finished in the 9-12 group at the ITA Cup tournament in Rome, Georgia. Playing in the NCAA Division II draw, Hensley defeated Kate Dougherty of Dallas Baptist 6-3, 6-0 and lost 6-0, 7-5 to Annie McCulough from Tusculum.
•••
AREA GOLF: Team West Virginia sits third through the first of two rounds of the Mid-Atlantic Junior Invitational at Glade Springs, shooting 469 to Virginia’s 449 and Maryland’s 457.
West Virginia was led by Norris Beard’s 75 to tie for fifth. Todd Duncan and Joseph Kalaskey shot 77 on the first round and are part of a four-way tie for ninth.
•••
WVU TENNIS: The doubles team of Sofia Duran and Nicole Roc won twice as the Mountaineers took five matches from Navy in the second day of the Martha Thorn Invitational in Morgantown. Anastasia Bovolskaia and Giovanna Caputo also won their doubles match, while Bovolskaia and Anne-Sophie Corteau won in singles.
•••
WVU ROWING: West Virginia scored three top-five finishes in two races at the Yinzer Cup Saturday in Neville Township, Pennsylvania.
The Mountaineers finished second and fourth in the fours race, with their “A” boat finishing just two seconds off the leader, host Robert Morris, with a time of 11:51.89. WVU finished third in the eights race behind George Mason and Canisius.
•••
WVU VOLLEYBALL: The Mountaineers fell in straight sets to Texas (12-2, 6-0 Big 12), losing 25-13, 25-17, and 26-24. Katelyn Evans led WVU (10-9, 1-5) with 14 kills while Briana Lynch had nine kills and four blocks, Lacey Derwas recorded 29 assists and four digs, and Alexa Hasting had 14 digs and five assists.