The West Virginia State University women’s cross country team picked up its first first-place finish of the season Friday, winning the annual Battle of the Bluefields Friday afternoon in Bluefield.
The Yellow Jakcets posted a total team time of 2:02:53, besting both Bluefield State and Bluefield College in the 5K race.
WVSU’s Sydney Ricket finished first overall, setting a personal record of 21:25.2, while Sierra Womack picked up a third-place finish with a time of 22:41.7.
MARSHALL VOLLEYBALL: Marshall picked up two wins at Comfort Inn-vitational Friday at Morehead State in Morehead, Kentucky. The Herd swept Coppin State (29-27, 25-10, 25-11) before sweeping Southeastern Louisiana (25-14, 25-19, 25-15).
Against Coppin State, Marshall’s Destiny Leon led the way with 11 kills while Ciara Debell chipped in nine kills and Amber Weber added 15 digs.
In the Herd’s second match, Debell paced Marshall’s offense with 19 kills while tacking on 12 digs an four blocks. Gabrielle Coulter recorded 34 assists, tying her season-high, and Weber tallied 14 digs for the Herd.
WVU VOLLEYBALL: The West Virginia University volleyball team swept Duquesne (25-23, 25-22, 25-15) in the Mountaineer Invitational Friday at the WVU Colliseum.
Audrey Adams had 16 kills to lead the Mountaineers (6-4), and Kristin Lux added nine.
WVU’s Lacey Zerwas doled out 34 assists, while Alexa Hasting had 16 digs.