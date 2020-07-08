West Virginia State University linebacker Dustin Crouser and University of Charleston wide receiver Michael Strachan were selected for the 2020 Division II Preseason Starting Lineup in the 2020 College Football America Yearbook.
Crouser, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker who played a George Washington High School, led all of Division II with 132 total tackles in 2019. He was named to the All-Mountain East Conference first-team defense, was a D2CCA Football All-Super Region 1 second-team selection and earned a spot on the Don Hansen Football Gazette Super Region 1 second-team defense
Strachan, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound senior from Freeport, Bahamas, had 78 receptions (ninth in the nation) for 1,319 yards (sixth in the nation with 19 touchdowns (second in the nation) in 2019 for the Golden Eagles. He earned All-MEC first-team honors, a first-team pick D2CCA All-Region first-team pick and was selected to the American Football Coaches Association Division II All-American second team.
•••
WV AMATEUR QUALIFIER: Jackson Hill of Daniels shot a 4-under-par 67 to win medalist honors at the West Virginia Open qualifier Wednesday at Edgewood Country Club in Sissonville.
Nineteen players qualified Wednesday at Edgewood in the fourth of six statewide qualifiers for the 101st West Virginia Amateur, which is scheduled for July 28-31 at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs.
Also qualifying were: Alex Easthom, Ravenswood (70); Mike Keiffer, Scott Depot (71); Mitch Hoffman, Poca (72); Chase Wolfe, Charleston (72); Chris Bohach, Ona (73); Christian McKisic, Buckhannon (73); Mario Palumbo, Charleston (73); Anderson Goldman, Charleston (73); Jeff Bryant, St. Albans (74); Mason Weese, Fairmont (74); Charlie Monk, Barboursville (74); Isaiah Zaccheo, Beckley (74); Marco Oliverio, Bridgeport (74); Michael Foust, Hurricane (75); Jeremy Vallet, Logan (75); Jase Ranson, Charleston (75); Charles Mueller, White Sulphur Springs (75); and Tyler Shamblin, Elkview (75).
The final two qualifiers are scheduled for July 16 at Locust Hill Golf Course in Charles Town and July 21 at Guyan Golf and Country Club in Huntington.
•••
CALLAWAY JUNIOR TOUR: Bryson Beaver of Elkview shot a 1-under-par 71 to win the boys low round of the day and the Boys 15-16 division at the Calloway Junior Tour event Wednesday at Greenhills Country Club in Ravenswood.
Hurricane’s Savannah Hawkins shot a 6-over-par 80 to win the girls low round of the day and the girls 15-18 division. Other division winners were Huntington’s Jack Michael (boys 13-14), Ravenswood’s Gavin Fox (boys 17-18), Clarksburg’s Carson Higginbotham (boys 12 and under) and Spencer’s Emerson Simon (girls 10-14).
•••
BROWN CLASSIC CANCELED: The Scott Brown Classic, a statewide boys basketball all-star game set for July 18 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Four Kanawha Valley athletes were scheduled to play in the contest — Rodney Toler (St. Albans), Karrington Hill (Capital), Austin Dearing (Hurricane) and Gus Eddy (George Washington). Other rostered players included University’s Kaden Metheny — the West Virginia player of the year — and Marshall recruits Obinna Anochili-Killen (Chapmanville) and David Early (Logan).