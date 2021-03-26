The West Virginia University baseball team cranked out 13 hits as it blanked Kansas 11-0 in its Big 12 Conference opener Friday night at Mon County Ballpark in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers improve 9-8 on the season, while Kansas falls to 13-7.
Victor Scott went 1 for 4 with three RBIs, Hudson Byorick went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs, and Austin Davis went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs to lead WVU at the plate.
Jackson Wolfe tossed 71/3 solid innings to get the win, allowing just four hits and striking out eight against two walks.
The two teams conclude their series Saturday with a doubleheader. The first game is slated for 2 p.m.
WVSU SOFTBALL: West Virginia State University swept a doubleheader from Wheeling Friday, taking the first game 8-4 before cruising to a 10-3 win in the nightcap.
The Yellow Jackets earned their eighth straight win with the sweep and move to 9-5 on the season and 6-0 in the Mountain East Conference.
In the first game, State plated four runs in the sixth inning, highlighted by Shian Meeks’ three-run blast to pull away.
Emily Moore went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs and Lindsey Phares knocked in a run on two hits for WVSU.
Emily Walker picked up the win for the Yellow Jackets, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out six against three walks in four innings.
In the second game, Emma Ruth went 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs to help State score nine runs over the second, third and fourth innings.
Phares, Moore, Danielle Lebsock, and Autumn Thompson each knocked in a run for WVSU while Thompson earned the win in the circle, yielding three runs on 12 hits and striking out four in seven innings.